Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr. Tosin Ajayi as Director General of the Department of State Services describing the appointment as one of the best by the administration.

MACBAN also thanked President Tinubu for creating the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, saying it was a fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to the body and would greatly improve the livestock industry in Nigeria.

The body said the DSS handling of the security situation in Plateau, Benue and other states was with professionalism and it deserved commendation.

MACBAN’s statement came a few days after the Plateau State government praised the DSS for being it’s most reliable partner in fighting insecurity in the state.

Plateau state government said the DSS helped solve several security problems in the state.