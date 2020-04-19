Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has successfully delivered a sixty-eight year old of a twin.

In a statement from the CMAC, Prof.W.L Adeyemo on the hospitals’ twitter page, he stated that the mother and babies are doing well well.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (Pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday 14th April, 2020.

“The IVF & embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and subsequently managed till term.

“This is the first in Luth, Nigeria and Africa. Mother and babies are well”, he stated.