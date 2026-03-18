The Labour Party has announced May 23, 2026, as the date for its presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections, following a key decision reached at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. In a press statement issued after the meeting held on Tuesday, the party unveiled a detailed timetable…...

The Labour Party has announced May 23, 2026, as the date for its presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections, following a key decision reached at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

In a press statement issued after the meeting held on Tuesday, the party unveiled a detailed timetable for its primaries. According to the schedule, submission of the party’s membership register to INEC will take place on April 15, 2026, while primaries for governorship, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly are slated for May 15, 2026. The presidential primary will follow eight days later.

The NEC also ratified preparations for upcoming internal party activities, including ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for March 26, 28, and 31 respectively, as well as the national convention fixed for April 11, 2026. The council described these processes as critical steps toward strengthening internal democracy and ensuring readiness for the general elections.

Addressing recent internal tensions, the council reviewed reports of an invasion of the party’s national secretariat by suspected hoodlums, allegedly linked to aggrieved members. After deliberations, NEC approved the suspension of several members for alleged indiscipline, anti-party activities, and involvement in the disruption.

The disciplinary action followed recommendations from the party’s Peace, Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Comrade Salisu Mohammed. The NEC emphasized that the sanctions were necessary to preserve order and uphold party values.

In a move to expand its grassroots reach, the council also endorsed the ongoing update of its membership register through a hybrid system combining digital and manual registration. The initiative, the party said, is designed to improve data management, boost transparency, and enhance participation, particularly in rural communities.

To ensure administrative continuity, NEC empowered the party’s national leadership to fill existing vacancies within its structures through interim appointments pending the conduct of congresses. It also urged members to resolve disputes through internal mechanisms to foster unity and reduce conflicts.

Meanwhile, the council welcomed a recent Federal High Court ruling affirming the leadership of Nenadi Usman as Interim National Chairman. NEC passed a vote of confidence in her leadership, alongside the party’s National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and key stakeholders including organized labour leaders and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

The party also commended INEC for promptly complying with the court’s judgment, describing the development as a boost to institutional integrity and democratic order within the party.