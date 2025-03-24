The Labour Party National Caretaker Committee has called on the Attorney General Of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to immediately arraign the embattled Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure and three others for corruption charges in court within seven days as directed by Inspector General of Police.

The committee made the recommendation at Press conference in Abuja where issues surrounding the administration and development of the was top of the agenda.

According to the national caretaker committee of the party inspector general of police prosecution order was consequent upon the certified true copy,CTC of the FCID investigation with forensic audit report which confirmed that Julius Abure, Farouk Umar Ibrahim submitted forged signature withdrawal letter to INEC during the 2023 general election cycle.

It was further revealed from the certified true copy of the document obtained as uploaded in the Inec portal for the Ebonyi state 2023 governorship election, that Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim forged a court order which they criminally, unlawfully and illegally removed the name of Oko Eze the validly nominated 2023 Labour Party candidate, even after the supreme court in its judgment held that Oko Eze was the validly nominated 2023 party .