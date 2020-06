Liverpool are preparing to spend 110 million pounds on fellow EPL side Wolves Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

The Reds who are within touching distance of the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years are already looking beyond this season.

This follows indication that wingers and midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana could leave.

Ruben Neves and Adama Traore have been top performers for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team since he took over the squad