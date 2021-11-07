Live Updates from Anambra State Election Collation Centre

The State Election Collation Centre in Awka, Anambra State capital, has commenced sitting for the presentation and adoption of election results from the 21 local government areas in the state.
The Independent Electoral Commissioner had last night announced the collation of result will begin at 10am today, but later shifted it to 11am.
Recitation of the national anthem to formally declare the collation of results open
LGA – Dunukofia
Total Number of Registered Voters – 74,855
Accredited Voted Voters – 10134
A – 173
AA- 03
AAC -14
ADC -15
ADP -21
APC – 1991
APGA -4124
PDP – 1680
YPP – 1360
Awka South LGA
Accredited Voters – 23854
ADC – 31
APC – 2595
APGA – 12,891
PDP- 5,498
YPP – 919
Oyi LGA
Total number of Registered Voters – 100764
Accredited Voters – 13241
ADC – 07
APC – 2830
APGA -6133
PDP – 2484
YPP – 900
Ayamelum LGA
Total Registered Voters – 87,128
Total Accredited Voters – 9,754
ADC – 05
APC – 2409
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2804
YPP – 407
Anaocha LGA
Total Registered Voters – 109860
Total Accredited Voters – 15940
ADC – 18
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
Anambra East LGA
Total Registered Voters – 98,426
Total Accredited Voters – 14,419
ADC – 14
APC – 2,034
APGA – 9,746
PDP- 1,380
IDEMILI SOUTH LGA
TRV: 112652
TAV: 6622
TVV: 6402
TRV: 207
TVC: 6609
ADC: 10
APC: 1039
APGA: 2312
PDP: 2016
YPP: 752
ONITSHA SOUTH
TRV: 9406
TAV:
TVV: 9145
TRV: 195
TVC: 9340
ADC: 20
APC: 2050
APGA: 4291
PDP: 2253
YPP: 271
NJIKOKA LGA
TRV: 103715
TAV: 17934
TVV: 16958
TRV: 725
TVC: 17683
ADC: 17
APC: 3216
APGA: 8803
PDP: 3409
YPP: 924
NNEWI NORTH LGA
TRV: 139368
TAV: 13751
TVV: 13124
TRV: 439
TVC: 13563
ADC: 22
APC: 1278
APGA: 3369
PDP: 1511
YPP: 6485
ORUMBA SOUTH LGA
TRV: 74690
TAV: 10554
TVV: 10132
TRV: 399
TVC: 10531
ADC: 105
APC: 2060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
YPP: 887
UPDATE
Collation goes on 1hr recess as announced by the State Returning Officer.
11 LGAs announced so far. 10 more remaining