Live Updates from Anambra State Election Collation Centre

The State Election Collation Centre in Awka, Anambra State capital, has commenced sitting for the presentation and adoption of election results from the 21 local government areas in the state.

The Independent Electoral Commissioner had last night announced the collation of result will begin at 10am today, but later shifted it to 11am.

===================================

Recitation of the national anthem to formally declare the collation of results open

=================================

LGA – Dunukofia

Total Number of Registered Voters – 74,855

Accredited Voted Voters – 10134

A – 173

AA- 03

AAC -14

ADC -15

ADP -21

APC – 1991

APGA -4124

PDP – 1680

YPP – 1360

========================

Awka South LGA

Accredited Voters – 23854

ADC – 31

APC – 2595

APGA – 12,891

PDP- 5,498

YPP – 919

====================

Oyi LGA

Total number of Registered Voters – 100764

Accredited Voters – 13241

ADC – 07

APC – 2830

APGA -6133

PDP – 2484

YPP – 900

===========================

Ayamelum LGA

Total Registered Voters – 87,128

Total Accredited Voters – 9,754

ADC – 05

APC – 2409

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2804

YPP – 407

=========================

Anaocha LGA

Total Registered Voters – 109860

Total Accredited Voters – 15940

ADC – 18

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

=======================

Anambra East LGA

Total Registered Voters – 98,426

Total Accredited Voters – 14,419

ADC – 14

APC – 2,034

APGA – 9,746

PDP- 1,380

================================

IDEMILI SOUTH LGA

TRV: 112652

TAV: 6622

TVV: 6402

TRV: 207

TVC: 6609

ADC: 10

APC: 1039

APGA: 2312

PDP: 2016

YPP: 752

===============================

ONITSHA SOUTH

TRV: 9406

TAV:

TVV: 9145

TRV: 195

TVC: 9340

ADC: 20

APC: 2050

APGA: 4291

PDP: 2253

YPP: 271

=====================

NJIKOKA LGA

TRV: 103715

TAV: 17934

TVV: 16958

TRV: 725

TVC: 17683

ADC: 17

APC: 3216

APGA: 8803

PDP: 3409

YPP: 924

============================

NNEWI NORTH LGA

TRV: 139368

TAV: 13751

TVV: 13124

TRV: 439

TVC: 13563

ADC: 22

APC: 1278

APGA: 3369

PDP: 1511

YPP: 6485

===========================

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

TRV: 74690

TAV: 10554

TVV: 10132

TRV: 399

TVC: 10531

ADC: 105

APC: 2060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

YPP: 887

=========================

UPDATE

Collation goes on 1hr recess as announced by the State Returning Officer.

11 LGAs announced so far. 10 more remaining