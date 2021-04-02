Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is open to the idea of committing his future to the club but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has given new club president Joan Laporta conditions if he must sign a new contract.

Messi will be a free agent in July and looked certain to leave this summer after his request to leave last year was denied.

After a sluggish start to the 2020/2021 season, results and performances under manager Ronald Koeman have picked up.

New club president, Joan Laporta, who won the seat on a ticket of convincing Messi to stay at the club now faces a task of keep ing the Argentine.

Advertisement

With Barcelona not having the financial capacity to spend big, Messi expects marquee signings and wants the club to maintain their trust in young players. He also wants unlimited access to the technical secretary Ramón Planes and the club Hierarchy.