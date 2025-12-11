Linia Finance, a standout team from the Enugu Campus Hackathon Bootcamp, has emerged third nationally at the NITDA–Japan iHATCH Demo Day, securing $10,000 in equity-free funding....

Linia Finance, a standout team from the Enugu Campus Hackathon Bootcamp, has emerged third nationally at the NITDA–Japan iHATCH Demo Day, securing $10,000 in equity-free funding.

The winning team is led by founders Bassey Asuquo, Blessing Nnamani, and Chinomso Ohakwe, whose innovation impressed judges at the national finals.

The achievement is being celebrated as a major validation of the Enugu innovation pipeline, which supports young tech talent from campus-level ideation to national and global exposure.

Officials in Enugu State say the success reflects the commitment of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s administration to strengthening the state’s position as a rising force in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

They added that the recognition of Linia Finance marks a proud moment for the entire innovation community in the state and signals even more breakthroughs ahead.