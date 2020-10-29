The Presidency has rejected Amnesty International’s latest report on the Nigerian army and police killing peaceful protesters last Tuesday.

But the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says amnesty does not run the country and was wrong in its report on the movement of military men from bonny camp to Lekki Tollgate, where peaceful #EndSARS protesters were shot at.

Mr. Adesina who was speaking in a media interview, added That the incident didn’t precipitate the arson and looting spree that spread across the country, but that the violence had started before the Lekki shootings.

Amnesty International, on Wednesday, released a report entitled “Nigeria: The Lekki Toll Gate massacre — new investigative timeline”.

In the report, the rights group chronicled the movement of soldiers from a barracks till they got to the tollgate, where #EndSARS protesters were shot at.

But the media aide denied the facts, saying amnesty is wrong and doesn’t have all the facts, except what they have been told.