Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has asked the Federal Government to allow Law-abiding citizens carry licensed automatic weapons for self-defense.

He made this suggestion when he delivered a lecture at the Press Week of the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

Benue Governor joined the event virtually to deliver his lecture, also urged the federal Government to immediately implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan, in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council.

And Consequently, all funds released for the implementation of the RUGA policy should be recovered and rechanneled towards NLTP implementation.

Samuel Ortom also urged the Federal Government to direct the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enforce the Prohibition on Open Grazing Laws passed by various States of the federation and Immediately pay compensation to families of persons killed and whose property have been destroyed by armed herdsmen in various communities across the country.

The governor whose state has witnessed series of violent attacks lately condemned the atrocities perpetrated by armed herdsmen, and called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups who have consistently admitted to the wanton killings and destruction in communities across the country.

He again asked for the Abolishment of the open visa policy government should direct relevant security agencies to ensure full compliance with the ECOWAS Protocol transhumance.

He wants the federal government to proscribe all militant Fulani groups as was done in the case of the Independent People of Biafra, given that the Global Terrorism Index ranks Fulani militia as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.

Similarly, other extremist groups should be proscribed also the Resettlement and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons as a result of herdsmen atrocities in all States of the country.