President Muhammadu Buhari will today flag off the the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge railway in Kano state.

Present at the venue of the event are State governors, Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, Emir Of Kano and other Royal chiefs.

Recall that the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had earlier hinted that the project will soon be flagged off.

He gave the assurance while briefing state house correspondents in Abuja.