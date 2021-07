Roger Federer’s bid for a ninth Wimbledon title is over after he was stunned in straight sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

The Swiss lost 6-3 7-6 6-0 to the 14th seeded Pole, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Hurkacz will play seventh seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in Sunday’s final.