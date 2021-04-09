The Lagos State Government has further eased restrictions on social / event centres across the State. This was disclosed today by the Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

Mr. Mojola stated that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s including The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission has approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect.

Further to the above, riding on the Order of Mr. Governor, the Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture – Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and Director-General / CEO of The Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola hereby issues this press release that stipulates the new guidelines for social/event facilities.

All event centres must hold a valid license of The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture prior to operating as an event center in the State.

All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding any event.

An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.

Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.

Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly pasted at the entrance of the event hall.

Maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of occupancy limit is 500 people.

Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.

Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be 6 (six) people on a table of 10 (ten)persons.

Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours.

All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitizers

All guests and service providers must endeavor to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitizers.

Temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility.

Guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

Hand sanitizers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall.

All event centers must endeavor to display standard COVID-19 safety signs. The signs must be bold and installed at conspicuous locations.

Event center owners/ planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff.

He stated that any violation of this protocol shall attract fines and penalties in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.