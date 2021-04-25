Edo State Government has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba over his alleged involvement in a communal crisis between Igiode and Uzanu communities in Etsako East Local Governments Areas of the state.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu made the disclosure when he played host to representatives of both communities at the Government House Benin city.

The crisis between Igiode and Uzanu over boundary issues has been on for years before the present administration in Edo state.

The Government had come up with a white paper on adjustments and demarcation of boundaries two years ago, bringing relative peace to both communities.

Trouble as alleged, started early this year again as Igiode Community accused the Minister of State, Budget, Clem Agba who is from Uzanu of removing the state government beacon demarcation and trespassing deep into their land.

Advertisement

Both representatives of Igeide and Uzanu gave their side of the story on the cause of the renewed crisis.

It is alleged that the minister had on several occasions failed to honour invitations for the resolution of the issues, leaving available options very slim. This is why the threat by government to issue a warrant of arrest could not be ignored completely.