Two people have been confirmed dead as a result of a building that collapsed at Gafari Balogun street, Ogudu area of Lagos.

The building was said to have collapsed as a result of a mud slide caused by heavy rainfall.

A statement by the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu says

the emergency responders were told that two children, one male and one female were trapped and search and rescue operation commenced immediately.

The agency also said the children were found dead and their remains transported to the mortuary.

LASEMA intends to conduct integrity test on the remaining part of the buidling which has been cordoned off.