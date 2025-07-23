Traders at the Daleko Rice Market in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the federal and state governments to investigate a viral video alleging the market is a hub for smuggled rice....

During a press conference held at the market, the traders strongly denied any involvement in illegal activities, describing the claims circulating on social media as false, damaging, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the market.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Chief Ibilola Solaja, the Iyalaje of Mushin and Vice President of Nigerian Rice Distribution, who was mentioned in the video, distanced herself from the allegations.

She described the video as part of a smear campaign that threatens the credibility of local rice traders and undermines efforts to promote made-in-Nigeria rice.

“I want the government to please help us investigate the video. I am calling on the Nigerian government and all security agencies to step in. We have the DSS, the police, and several other agencies capable of uncovering the truth. It is really embarrassing and disturbing,” Solaja said.

She urged both the federal and Lagos State governments to urgently identify and prosecute those responsible for the “campaign of calumny” against the market and its traders.

Other market leaders also condemned the video, a trader, Stellar Mide dismissed the content of the viral clip, insisting that only Nigerian rice is sold in the market.

“We don’t know where the video came from. Everything in it is false. We deal only in Nigerian rice,” she said.

Alhaji Muftau Adisa, the Babaloja of the market, also disassociated the traders from any form of smuggling, maintaining that all operations in the market are legal and transparent.

“We operate in compliance with Nigerian laws. We urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation, clear our name, and hold those responsible for spreading falsehoods accountable,” he said.

The traders reiterated their support for local rice production and called on the public to disregard the viral video, which they claim is aimed at sabotaging their efforts and the image of the Daleko Rice Market.