Regular school activities such as morning assembly and sports will be put on hold in Schools across Lagos state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who disclosed this on Monday during a visit to some schools in the state to sensitise them on COVID-19, said the decision is part of the measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Adefisayo who spoke to newsmen said activities like morning assembly and sports will be suspended for now.

She said, “There are some routines that will ensure that we are able to keep children away from each other. For one, no sports day, which is a pity because school is all about relationship. No assembly so that we don’t all come into one place.”

The Commissioner who visited the schools with a quality assurance team promised that the visit will be on a regular basis.

She said, “That means we are not going to leave the schools alone. We are going to keep coming around, holding meetings, talking to them and encouraging them.”

On the issue of face masks, Adefisayo admitted that they are uncomfortable but advised the students to keep wearing one to protect themselves

“I know they find it uncomfortable. I keep asking, isn’t it better to be uncomfortable and alive? So, let’s cope with the discomfort. We have to keep on re-enforcing the message, insisting that no mask, no entry,” Adefisayo said.