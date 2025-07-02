The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary suspension of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane enforcement along the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro corridors, following ongoing structural rehabilitation work on the Ifako Bridge.

According to a statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the decision was approved by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa.

The move is aimed at easing traffic pressure on major access routes into the Lagos Mainland as a result of the partial closure of the Ifako-bound carriageway on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“This tactical suspension of BRT lane enforcement is a calculated response designed to deliver immediate relief, reduce commuting time, and preserve traffic flow during the bridge repairs,” Hon. Giwa stated.

The suspension takes effect immediately and allows general vehicular access to previously restricted BRT lanes, particularly during peak travel periods. However, commercial and articulated vehicles are still required to comply with all existing safety and loading regulations.

To ensure smooth operations and prevent abuse of the directive, LASTMA has deployed additional personnel and equipment to manage traffic along the affected routes. The agency’s General Manager, Mr. Bakare Oki Olalekan, assured the public of LASTMA’s readiness to enforce order and minimise disruptions.

Motorists are also encouraged to consider alternative routes, use other modes of transport where possible, and stay updated through official traffic advisories and LASTMA’s toll-free hotline: 0800-0052-7862 (0800-00LASTMA).

The temporary measure is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, reflecting the government’s commitment to responsive and adaptive traffic management during infrastructure upgrades.