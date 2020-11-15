The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has reiterated its commitment to improved security across the Lagos metropolis by curbing the nefarious activities of armed robbers, miscreants and other criminal-minded individuals, who constitute a threat to the peace in Lagos.

The RRS Commander, ACP Olatunji Disu who dislcosed this on Saturday also cautioned members of the public against making false distress calls, saying that the time and resources spent by the security team in responding to fake emergency calls could be better utilised in areas where the services of the RRS are urgently needed.

Mr Disu solicited the support and cooperation of members of the public to enhance the performance of security operatives within the State while assuring all residents in the State of the total commitment of his team to respond promptly to all emergency situations.