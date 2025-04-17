Lagos state is charting a bold new approach toward energy independence.

To attract mega investors, boost economic growth, and move toward self-sufficiency, Nigeria must therefore fix its power problem.

This was the message from Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Energy Summit, themed: “Journey to Energy for All.”

The summit marks a major step on that road.

For a state pushing to become a true smart city, reliable and sustainable energy is non-negotiable.

Speaking at the summit, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye highlighted the importance of recent policy shifts.

He pointed to the Lagos Electricity Law, signed by the Governor in December 2024, and the 2023 Electricity Act signed by President Tinubu—which now empower states to fully manage their electricity markets.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated Lagos’ position as the fastest-growing megacity in Africa, emphasising the need to not only meet current energy demands—but to build systems that can sustain future growth.

Also lending his voice to the discussion was former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, who praised Lagos for leading the charge.

According to him, Nigeria has abundant natural gas reserves, enough to power the nation—if harnessed strategically.

The summit wasn’t just about policies—it was a hub for knowledge exchange.

Commissioners from states including Gombe, Plateau, Abia, Kano, and Ekiti joined their Lagos counterparts, sharing ideas and strategies to solve the nation’s electricity challenges together.