The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterparts from Niger, Taraba, Kogi, and Ogun states sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the launch of the N500 billion 'Produce for Lagos' program....

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterparts from Niger, Taraba, Kogi, and Ogun states sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the launch of the N500 billion ‘Produce for Lagos’ program.

As food producing states, the Governors of Niger, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun states, and others joined Governor Sanwo-Olu to strengthen ties on the food production initiative.