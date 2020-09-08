The Lagos State Health Management Agency has extended its sensitisation campaign on the State Health Scheme to the Catholic Mission House, Lagos Island, as part of efforts towards ensuring that all residents have access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the scheme.

The General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, in her remarks during the campaign, declared that kudos must be given to the present administration for providing affordable healthcare to the people of the State.

Dr. Zamba, who was represented at the occasion by the Head, Business Development and Marketing of LASHMA, Mr. Rotimi Olatunji, also applauded the Catholic Archbishop for supporting the State Government towards providing affordable health care for all residents.

She reiterated the State’s commitment to the realisation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), adding that there are many benefits for subscribers to the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

“Apart from accessing quality and affordable healthcare in any hospital of their choice under the Lagos state health scheme, residents also have access to medical care via toll-free audio or video call through the designated ‘EKOTELEMED’ (08000356633) telephone number”, Dr. Zamba stated.

The Catholic Archbishop, His Grace, Most Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, commended the State Government for establishing the Lagos health scheme, saying, “It is a great idea that the govt is committed to giving healthcare delivery the needed boost in Lagos more than ever before”

Dr. Martins, however, appealed to the State Government to make provisions for the vulnerable in the State so that they can also enjoy the benefits of the health scheme with members of their families.

The Archbishop urged all residents, especially Catholic faithful, to enrol on the Scheme in order to guarantee their good health and access to quality healthcare.