The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has handed over six thousand 50kilogram bags of rice and two trucks of vegetable oil to the Lagos State government.



This is a follow up to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to give palliatives to the states on lockdown.

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria and as the number of cases keep rising steadily, government is doing all to cushion the effect of locking down the state to curtail its spread.



Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq handed over the food items to the Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, on behalf of the state government.

The handing over took place at the Nigeria Customs service office in Ikeja. Receiving the items, Gbolahan Lawal said the items will further help the poor and the vulnerable in the state

The minister had earlier visited Governor Sanwo-Olu at the state house Marina where she reeled out her Ministry’s responsibilities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Governor Sanwo-Olu, the food items goes into the strategic COVID 19 response which is in its second phase.