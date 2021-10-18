Lagos EndSARS panel awards N148.2m as compensation to 23 more petitioners

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related matters in Lagos State has awarded 148.2 million naira as compensation to 23 more petitioners as it winds down proceedings after sitting for a year since inauguration on October 19, 2020.

262 million had previously been awarded to 47 petitioners before now. That makes it 410 million naira awarded so far

On the Lekki shooting, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) said though evidence has been concluded on the matter, the panel was yet to write out its final decision. She assured the petitioners that the panel would do justice in the matter