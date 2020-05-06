Governor of Lagos state, Jide Sanwoolu has announced the discharge of 60 additional fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females and 40 males.

“Today, we discharged 60 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 40 males and 20 females, from our Yaba, Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki isolation facilities to reunite with their families and society

“The patients, 31 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321.

“It is important that we do the right things at this time.

“#EasingTheLockdown is not a reason for us to rush out and eschew all safety guidelines. We must all play our part and take responsibility”, the Governor stated on his twitter handle.