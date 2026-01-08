Lagos State’s ₦4.4 trillion 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity has been passed into law today by the Lagos State House of Assembly. The budget prioritises infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic growth, and social development, with over 52% allocated to capital projects to drive inclusive ...

Lagos State’s ₦4.4 trillion 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity has been passed into law today by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The budget prioritises infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic growth, and social development, with over 52% allocated to capital projects to drive inclusive growth across the state.

‎The budget was approved following the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Budget and Economic planning chaired by Hon. Saad Olumoh, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Mudashiru Obasa.

‎He explained that the 2026 budget was designed to accelerate infrastructure development, improve social service delivery, and stimulate sustainable economic growth across the State.

TVC News previously reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has presented a proposed N4.2 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget represents a significant rise in the state’s annual spending, reflecting an increase of more than N3 trillion over the past five years.

Historical budget data show. that Lagos State’s appropriation has grown steadily under Governor Sanwo-Olu, rising from N1.1 trillion in 2021 to the current proposal of N4.2 trillion for 2026 — a cumulative increase of N3.074 trillion.