Lagos APC urges restraints over End SARS Panel report

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called for restraints over the recently submitted report of the panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related issues.

In a statement released and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the party said it’s attention has been drawn to flurry of comments, innuendos, conjectures and suggestions since the reports of the EndSARS panel was presented to the state government.

The party noted that while some of the comments have come from well-meaning Nigerians who sought closure to the unfortunate incident of the EndSARS protest by ensuring justice for the victims and preventing a re-occurrence, others have literally written their own report to suit a pre-determined purpose.

The ruling party described as distasteful how some commentators have based their utter condemnation on a leaked report which has led to some of the content being disputed by some members of the panel. It added that it is the height of irresponsibility and inhumanity to seek political gains from collective trauma as a nation.

The statement read partly “We recall the commendable leadership role of the governor of Lagos state , Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu during the crisis by identifying with and addressing the demands of the protesters.

“It is also worthy of mention that the Lagos State government was the first to set up a panel of enquiry to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

“It is on record that the panel during its sittings enjoyed the the unhindered support of the government to successfully carry out its assignment.

“The role of the state government in standing with people at this trying moment and keeping faith by publicly receiving its report is no doubt commendable.

“The immediate set up of a committee to prepare a white paper is also in line with keeping faith.

“The intention of those behind the leaked report should be condemned by all and sundry as it constitutes another attempt to unleash further mystery on the state,” the party said.

The party however said, while the general public await the white paper on the reports, it urges restraints in order not to set dear state on fire again.

Commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives during the protest and other police brutality, the party urge the Lagos State government to remain focused on its constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all citizens and jettison needless distractions.