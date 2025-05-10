As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for the Lagos State Local Government primaries, four Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have announced that they will not be participating in the voting process after reaching a consensus.

The affected LGs and LCDAs are Iba LCDA, Oto Awori, Ijede, and Lekki. Delegates from these areas confirmed their decision at the commencement of the primary process, signalling a unified stance ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, voting delegates for the primaries have begun arriving at the venue, with representatives from Agege, Ifako-Ijaye, and Ikeja being the first to successfully pass through the multi-level security screening and accreditation.

The primary election is being held to select the APC flagbearers for the upcoming local government elections slated for July. Voting is expected to commence as soon as all the accredited delegates are settled in.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the APC LG Primaries Committee outlined the voting process, emphasizing the importance of transparency and adherence to party guidelines.

The decision of the four LGs and LCDAs to adopt a consensus approach is seen as a strategic move to foster unity within the party, while other delegates proceed with the voting process to determine the party’s candidates for the elections.

Observers note that the consensus decision reflects internal party negotiations aimed at reducing conflicts and ensuring a smoother primary process. The outcome of the primaries is eagerly awaited as the APC gears up for the local government elections.