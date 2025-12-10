The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, following reactions to her recent advice to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, urging him to concentrate on governance rather than frequent public performances....

Mrs Tinubu’s comment, delivered at an event hosted by the Ooni of Ife, drew mixed responses online. However, the Lagos APC described her remarks as “well-intentioned, measured and patriotic,” insisting they were neither disparaging nor condescending.

In a statement, the party said the First Lady merely offered “a timely reminder” on the seriousness of public office and the expectations of residents of Osun State. It argued that leadership requires focus, discipline and responsible time management, stressing that governance “is not a vocation for entertainment but a sacred mandate entrusted by the people.”

The APC expressed concern that the governor’s public appearances often attract attention for their entertainment value rather than policy substance. It said such optics contribute little to addressing the state’s pressing economic and social challenges.

“At a time when Osun State faces urgent infrastructural and developmental needs, the people deserve leadership defined by measurable outcomes, not theatrics,” the statement read. “Elections are not won on dance floors but through tangible achievements that improve lives.”

The party rejected suggestions that Mrs Tinubu’s remarks amounted to an attack, describing them instead as a constructive intervention aimed at protecting the dignity of the governor’s office.

It further cautioned that public perception, especially among investors and development partners, is shaped by the conduct of those in office. “Leadership demands gravitas, not gimmicks,” it said.

As the next Osun governorship election approaches, the Lagos APC urged Governor Adeleke to “heed wise counsel” and prioritise service delivery over what it termed “avoidable optics”.