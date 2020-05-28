Labour leaders in Kano State have expressed worry over deductions made by the Kano State Government in payment of May salaries.

The deductions were carried out across all cadre of workers from state, local government, judiciary, to Departments and Agencies

TVC News Correspondent Ibrahim Isah reports that the labour unions have threatened a 7 day warning strike if the government fails to pay back the deducted funds.

Kano State Government is top on the list of states battling with communal spread of the coronavirus.

The state, has been one of the worst hit by the global health crisis.

It has had to make some adjustments in the run of its affairs and spending of funds due to the economic crisis fueled by COVID-19.

This is the reason it has given for having to deduct from the salaries of all its workers after first slashing the salaries of political office holders salary by 50% recently.

Now this has been reflected in the May salary of workers across all cadres in the state. But the action taken has not gone down well with the leaders od organized labour in the state.

The Labour leaders believed that Journalists and frontline health care workers who are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus should be categorized and motivated with occupational safety incentives like hazard allowances and clear life insurance covers.