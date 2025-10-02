In a move to tackle the troubling insecurity plaguing the state, the Kwara State Government has appealed to residents to stay vigilant and restrict movement as security forces launch offensives on kidnappers’ hideouts across the state. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bolanle Olukoju, t...

In a move to tackle the troubling insecurity plaguing the state, the Kwara State Government has appealed to residents to stay vigilant and restrict movement as security forces launch offensives on kidnappers’ hideouts across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bolanle Olukoju, the state’s Commissioner for Communications, made available to TVC on Thursday.

According to the statement, the government has beefed up security agencies within the state and also deployed them to bandits’ hideouts in border towns across Kogi and Kwara states.

The statement reads, “Kwara State Government has urged residents of the state, especially people around Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun LGAs, to be vigilant and restrict outdoor activities as much as possible in the interim.

“The advisory followed heightened operations by combined security forces in border towns in Kogi and Kwara, where kidnappers are believed to have hibernated.”

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts. We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” Olukoju explained.

She said the government regrets the temporary inconveniences the limited movement may cause in the nearby areas.

“We commend the security forces for the renewed efforts to rout out the criminals, and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests,” she added.