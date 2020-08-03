Final year students in Kwara state are now to resume on Wednesday.

The state government says it is ready to distribute sixty-five thousand face masks and hand sanitizer as part of efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Bisola Ahmed said the facemasks are to be distributed to only the SS 3 students upon their resumption to school on Wednesday.

She said the Kwara state government is making efforts to adhere strictly to the preventive measures as directed by the federal ministry of education for the safety of the students.

Only the SS3 students are to resume on Wednesday while other exit students will be communicated on their date of resumption ahead of their examinations.