The Kwara State Internally Generated Revenue Service says it has generated N9.59billion in the first quarter of 2021.

“The figure is the highest ever collected by the agency without any extraordinary item at any quarter since its founding in 2016,” Fáfolúyì Ọláyínká, Kwara governor spokesman, tweeted on Thursday.

Addressing a news briefing in Ilorin, KW-IRS executive chairman Shade Omoniyi said the feat was recorded without any new raise in the tax rate, even as the agency made deliberate steps to tackle multiple taxation.

Omoniyi credited “increased adoption of technology and steady blockage of leakages within the tax administration system” for the increase.

“Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) since inception has operated a manual tax administration system,” Omoniyi said.

“This means assessment and collection of relevant taxes payable to the State Government from both KW-IRS and other MDAs are on contact basis. Despite this, the Service has recorded steady IGR growth over the years,” she said.