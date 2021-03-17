Tension has heightened over the wearing of hijabs in Kwara State with the latest being the reopening of a Baptist school where the proprietors are against female students wearing the hijab.

This degenerated into violence with stones being pelted by both sides – adamant in their agitation for and against the hijab controversy.

According to reports, some persons were wounded as a result of the altercation.

Government had announced that the reopening of the affected ten schools on Wednesday but some Christian leaders barricaded the schools while some Muslims also mobilized to the schools.

Security operatives found it difficult to control the situation.