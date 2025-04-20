Residents of Baruten local government area of Kwara State have confirmed the presence of armed bandits in the northern part of the local government.

They said they were attacked this weekend by bandits chased front the north east and north west.

Some residents were reportedly killed while the community vigilante vehicle and motorcycles were equally burnt.

Although, the Kwara State Police Command has consistently denied that there is presence of bandits in the State, residents of Baruten are backing up their claims with video and photo evidence.

Baruten is six hours drive from, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Another resident who confirmed the report to TVC NEWS disclosed that the northern part of Baruten local government of Kwara State is now occupied by the bandits who have chased residents away.

There are also reports of the presence of the bandits in Kaiama local government area of the State.