Kwara PDP holds congress, elect former speaker as new chairman

Latest Breaking Political News Today: Kwara PDP HOLDS STATE CONGRESS, ELECTS FORMER SPEAKER CHAIRMAN Dr Bukola Saraki speaking at the Kwara State PDP Congress

The Kwara State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed as the new chairman of the party in the state.

Mohammed replaced Mr Kola Shittu who has served over three years in office.

The party adopted consensus to elect the new party executives.

In his remarks, the national leader of the PDP and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki said the peaceful congress is a sign that the party is ready to lead and take back power in the state.

He charged the new executives to go back to their various wards and champion the message that PDP is coming back in 2023.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Mr Mohammed promised tha the new executives will work assiduously to return to power come 2023.

