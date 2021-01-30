Kwara state governor, Abdularahaman Abdulrasaq has approved the construction of a World Class Table Tennis Hall.
The site for the construction of the World Class Table Tennis Hall is located behind the Squash courts currently under construction.
The Governor also approved the rehabilitation of the mini basketball court located behind the outdoor handball court.
Governor @RealAARahman has approved the construction of a World Class Table Tennis Hall.
The site for the construction of the World Class Table Tennis Hall is located behind the Squash courts currently under construction.#Isenlo pic.twitter.com/aHpaayMe0qAdvertisement
— Kwara State Government (@followKWSG) January 30, 2021