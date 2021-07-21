The Kwara State Government has stated that the annual Durbar, which was previously set for today, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, has been postponed due to security concerns.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat Abdulrahman, the suspension comes in response to a police intelligence report indicating that some forces intend to use the boisterous nature of the cultural event to instigate a breakdown of law and order in the state, complicating national security challenges.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state, stating that this is its primary responsibility.

Hajia AbdulRahman asked all state residents to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies.