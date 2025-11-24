The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for securing the release of the 38 worshippers kidnapped during a church service in Eruku, Kwara State. The General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele...

The General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, made this known while receiving an appreciation rally team from CAC Ori-Oke Aanu in Ibadan.

The President who was presented by the General Secretary of the denomination, Emmanuel Mapur also appealed to the President to intensify efforts toward securing the release of the remaining kidnapped schoolchildren in Niger State.

He urged the government to remain steadfast in its efforts to secure the nation and ensure lasting peace and stability.