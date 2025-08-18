The Kogi State Government has announced the death of the father of Governor Usman Ododo, Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who died a few hours ago at the age of 83. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government said the deceased will be laid to re...

The Kogi State Government has announced the death of the father of Governor Usman Ododo, Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who died a few hours ago at the age of 83.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government said the deceased will be laid to rest soon in accordance with Islamic rites.

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“We also pray that Almighty Allah grants the Governor, his family, and the entire Ododo family the strength to bear this great loss with fortitude,“ the statement added.