The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Salihu Avidime, has expressed grief over the death of Mr. Anslem Ojodomo, a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration, describing the loss as sudden and deeply personal. Ojodomo’s death was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Ag. Co-ordinator, Directorate of…...

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Salihu Avidime, has expressed grief over the death of Mr. Anslem Ojodomo, a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration, describing the loss as sudden and deeply personal.

Ojodomo’s death was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Ag. Co-ordinator, Directorate of Public Relations, John Onimisi.

Reflecting on his last encounter with the late academic, Avidime revealed that both men had met only hours before his passing, exchanging greetings in what became their final interaction.

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The rector said the development came as a “deep personal shock.”

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The statement reads: “On behalf of the Governing Council, Principal Officers, Management, Academic Board, Staff and Students of Kogi State Polytechnic, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic extends heartfelt condolences to the School of Management Studies, Department of Public Administration, the people of Igalamela/Odolu, and the immediate family of late Mr. Anselm Victory Daniel on his untimely demise.

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‎”The Rector, Prof. Salihu Sanusi Avidime, in his remarks, has described the news of Anselm’s passing as a deep personal shock, noting that only a few hours before his demise yesterday, he had met with him after a meeting with the School of Management Studies; vigorous and full of life as they exchanged pleasantries, and even shook hands, a moment that sadly has now become a painful memory.

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‎”According to the Rector, Anselm was not just a staff member but a dear student at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, where he distinguished himself through discipline, humility, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

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‎”It was a source of pride to later have him serve as a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration at Kogi State Polytechnic, and as Deputy Dean, Students Services, where he demonstrated remarkable dedication, particularly to students’ welfare.

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‎”In him, the Polytechnic has lost a promising academic and a dependable colleague whose life, though brief, was impactful and inspiring. He embodied the ideals of scholarship, service, and character.

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‎”His passing is not only a loss to the institution but to the future he represented, a future marked by promise, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the society.

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“‎The Polytechnic community will greatly miss his exemplary commitment and calm strength, and commiserates with his family and the people of Igalamela/Odolu over the loss of a worthy son and a lecturer cherished by his students. May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.

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‎”BRIEF PROFILE: Anselm Victory Ojodomo was born on 5th October, 1992, in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State. He obtained his B.Sc. in Political Science (2015) and Master’s degree (2021) and has recently defended his Ph.D proposal, all from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

“He joined Kogi State Polytechnic on 27th September, 2021 as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Public Administration and served on several committees.

Until his passing, he was Deputy Dean, Directorate of Students Services.”