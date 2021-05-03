The Kogi State Government on Monday reacted to the attack on a Commissioner of the State Pension Commission, Late Hon. Solomon Adebayo and also the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Hon. Pius Kolawole by some gunmen on their way back from Kwara State.

A statement released by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo confirmed authoritatively that the unfortunate incident happened shortly after Eruku, Ekiti Local Government, Kwara State.

Hon. Adebayo died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident.

According to the Commissioner the whereabouts of Hon. Pius Kolawole, Chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi State, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure the safe return of the Chairman.

Despite happening on Saturday, the Kogi State Government has been circumspect in making official statements in order not to do anything to throw into jeopardy, the efforts of security agencies on the matter. But it is also incumbent on a responsible Government like ours to speak to our people and assure them that Kogi will spare nothing to remain the safest in the country.

Mr. Fanwo cautioned those making statements which are capable of undermining the security of the State to desist from such an unpatriotic wish for anomie. “It is high time we came together to make our nation safe, secured and governable.

“The Government and the people of Kogi State are also determined to make Kogi peaceful and safe. Our Government has the backing of the people and the security agencies to keep Kogi safe,” he added.

The State Government commiserates with the family of late Hon. Solomon Adebayo, the people of Yagba West and the entire Kogi State Pension Commission over the demise of a hardworking and patriotic gentleman who contributed immensely to our Pension Administration Revolution in the State. He will be sorely missed.

The Government assured the family of Hon. Pius Kolawole and the people of Yagba West of its commitment to ensure the release of the Council Chairman adding that it will collaborating with neighboring States to ensure security of lives and property.