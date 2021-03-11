The Niger state government has directed the closure of all Public Secondary Schools for two weeks commencing from Friday, March 12th to March 26th, 2021.

The state commissioner for Education, Hanatu Salihu Jibrin gave the directive during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of Association of the Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Heads of Education Agencies, Directors of the Ministry and other stakeholders of the Education sector in the State.

According to her, the directive was based on the decision earlier taken during an interface the Ministry had with officials from various Security Agencies in the State.

Though 22 Secondary Schools (11 Day and 11 Boarding Schools)have earlier been closed, the two weeks closure of all Secondary Schools was necessary to give relevant Security Agencies the time and opportunity to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all public secondary Schools.

The exercise, when completed, will provide an all-inclusive mechanism and strategies that will restore and guarantee sustainable security and safety of Students, School infrastructure, Education managers, Teachers in the State.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to commend Education actors, Parents and communities for their patience, understanding and support in this trying time.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to leave no stone unturned and ensure that all Schools are safe environments for effective Teaching and learning.

she also urged Nigerlites not to relent in their show of solidarity, cooperation and collaboration with the government in this critical task of surmounting security challenges especially the School system.