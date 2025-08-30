The medical community in Ondo State is relieved after a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, who was kidnapped two days ago, was released. Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, a medical laboratory scientist with FMC Owo, was kidnapped on Thursday evening at his home in Upenme, Owo Loca...

The medical community in Ondo State is relieved after a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, who was kidnapped two days ago, was released.



Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, a medical laboratory scientist with FMC Owo, was kidnapped on Thursday evening at his home in Upenme, Owo Local Government Area.

According to sources, his release resulted from security activities that led to his rescue.

Confirming the news, a labour leader expressed satisfaction over their colleague’s safe return, however details of the rescue operation remain unclear.

He said: “We are glad to announce the safe release of our colleague, Pastor Ayodeji Akesinro, who was abducted in Owo.”