Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria dies in Abuja

The Kenya ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage has been confirmed dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The Ministry confirmed that after the High Commissioner collapsed at his home, he was pronounced dead at hospital in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement reads: “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Hon Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

Macharia Kamau said the Ministry, and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.”

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Sospeter Magita, who is also a former Kenya Ambassador to Russia told press men that the commissioner collapsed and died at his home after taking lunch.

Magita said that his brother Gisuka has enjoyed relatively good health.

“It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant,” he said.

He added that his brother died while in the company of his wife-whom they had been living together with in Nigeria.