Youth in Kebbi state join their counterpart across the nation in protest against rising insecurity situation in northern Nigeria.

The youth match from the popular Sir Yahaya round about in Birnin Kebbi to the state government house where they were received by the Chief of Staff to Kebbi state governor, Mohammed Suleiman Argungu.

Coordinator of the Northern Youth Coalition in Kebbi state, Ibrahim Abubakar urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to come out with strategies on how best to tackle insecurity in the region to enable farmers harvest their crops as well as continue with their farming activities.

Responding on behalf of Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Chief of the Staff Government House, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu commended the Coalition of Northern Groups Kebbi State Chapter and the youths for conducting the rally in a peaceful manner.

He urged them to maintain this tempo and to continue to support the effort of the federal government toward eradicating the rising security challenges across the nation.