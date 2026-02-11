A prominent Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and Women Leader, Mariya Waziri, has defected to the All Progressives Congress alongside thousands of her supporters in Kebbi State. The decampees were formally presented to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, by the Kebbi State A...

A prominent Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and Women Leader, Mariya Waziri, has defected to the All Progressives Congress alongside thousands of her supporters in Kebbi State.

The decampees were formally presented to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, by the Kebbi State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru.

Addressing party members and supporters, Hajiya Mariya Waziri said her decision to join the ruling party was driven by the purposeful, inclusive, and people-oriented leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

She noted that the governor’s administration has brought significant growth, infrastructural development, and improved living conditions across the state.

She explained that since joining politics over two decades ago at the beginning of the current democratic dispensation, she had remained loyal to one political party.

However, as a keen observer of governance and development, she said she could no longer overlook what she described as the remarkable achievements of Governor Idris, particularly in infrastructure and social welfare.

According to her, these visible accomplishments motivated her to align with the APC in order to contribute meaningfully to consolidating the successes already recorded by the present administration, together with her numerous supporters.

In his remarks, the APC State Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, described her defection as bold and courageous.

He assured Hajiya Mariya Waziri and her supporters of equal rights, opportunities, and privileges within the party, emphasising that there would be no distinction between old and new members.

While formally receiving her into the APC, Governor Nasir Idris described Mariya Waziri as a prominent and influential politician whose political relevance had attracted interest from various parties, including the APC.

The Governor commended her consistency over the years, noting that she had remained in one political party throughout her career until her recent decision to defect after assessing the performance of his administration.

He reiterated that democracy is about service, commitment, and improving the welfare of the people, adding that his administration has fulfilled over 90 per cent of its campaign promises.

Governor Idris assured her of full integration into the APC and pledged that she and her supporters would be carried along in all aspects of governance and development, with guaranteed equal treatment and opportunities within the party.