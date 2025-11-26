The Kebbi State Government has officially handed over the rescued schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, to their parents after days in captivity....

Governor Nasir Idris, who received the girls in Birnin Kebbi, said the children have now been released to their fathers to be taken back to Maga for full reunification with their mothers and families who have been anxiously waiting for their return.

Governor Idris expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring the safe release and return of the students, He also commended the security agencies for their resilience and professionalism throughout the rescue operation.

According to him, the collaboration between federal and state authorities played a key role in bringing the children home safely.

Earlier the wife of the state governor, Zainab Nasir ,expresssed great Joy, presented the girls with clothes, monetary support, and other relief items to help them restart their lives

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education also thanked the state government, security operatives, and the public for their prayers, noting that the girls were unharmed, unviolated, and in stable condition.