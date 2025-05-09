The Kebbi State Government has announced the release of over 266 million naira for the payment of tuition fees to 100 foreign students of Kebbi indigenes studying in various universities in India.

Kebbi State Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abdullahi-Tunga, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in his office in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hussaini Tata, described the efforts of the governor as a significant step towards taking education to greater heights.

Husaini while praising Governor Nasir Idris expressing the Ministrys indebted gratitude towards promoting academic and moral excellence in the tertiary education sector.

The commissioner said the ministry implored the entire citizens of the state to continue to pray individually and collectively for the continued progress of the present administration in the state.