Animal grazing in the open has been prohibited throughout the Katsina metropolis and its environs.

This was made known in a statement signed by Wakilin Kudin Katsina, Alhaji Abdu Iliyasu, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Alhaji Iliyasu said the machinery has been put in place to ensure its successful implementation.

Mallam Iro Bindawa, a spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council, said he was out of town and couldn’t comment until he returned.

Last month, Governor Aminu Masari revealed that the President, Major General Muhammad Buhari (retd), had approved N6.25 billion for the ranch project in the state.

Advertisement

He said this during the commissioning of the Zobe Regional water scheme in the state’s Safana Local Government Area, which was also attended by the President.

The Governor also stated that the Federal Government had already set aside five billion naira (N5 billion) for the grazing project.

“Mr. President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State,” said the Governor. Part of this sum, N5 billion, is already in the hands of the state government, and within the next few weeks, you will see advertisements seeking interested companies and consultants to participate.”